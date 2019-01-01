California Sun Dry Foods Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta

California Sun Dry Foods, a supplier of jarred and bagged sun-dried tomato products, has launched its first-ever ready-made appetizer, Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta, which is adaptable in the kitchen for a wide variety of uses. Catering directly to consumers’ preferences for all-natural spreads and conveniently packaged snack foods, the bruschetta is made from fresh tomatoes, diced onion, a zesty blend of herbs, and the company’s signature sun-dried tomatoes. The suggested retail price is $4.49 per 9-ounce jar.