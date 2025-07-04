Premium plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms has now launched Califia Farms Creamy Refreshers. Made with nearly 60% less sugar than leading fruit juice beverages and featuring simple plant-based ingredients, the soy- and gluten-free line comes in four refreshing flavors – Strawberry Creme (9 grams of sugar per serving), Key Lime Colada (8 grams of sugar per serving), Piña Colada (9 grams of sugar per serving) and Orange Creme (10 grams of sugar per serving) – each combining coconut cream with real juice. According to Califia Farms, the beverages are best enjoyed over ice. A 48-fluid-ounce bottle of any flavor retails for a suggested $5.99 at such retailers as Albertsons, Target and Kroger. Creamy Refreshers will also appear at The 818 Outpost on Friday during Weekend 1 of Coachella, hosted by 818 Tequila, the hand-crafted tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner.