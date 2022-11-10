Calgary Co-Op Unveils Rebranding

Calgary Co-op has revealed that it’s rebranding from Co-op to Calgary Co-op across all of its lines of business. The locally owned Canadian cooperative is also introducing a new visual identity for all locations, including Calgary Co-op food; pharmacy; wine, spirits and beer; cannabis; and home health care stores, as well as gas stations.

The rebrand and new logo, which will be rolled out in the coming months, marks a new era for the cooperative that has served Calgary, Alberta, and the surrounding area for more than 65 years.

Said Ken Keelor, CEO of Calgary Co-op: “With the support of our nearly 4,000 team members, today we are rebranding to Calgary Co-op and rolling out a new look. We have been known by our members as Calgary Co-op for some time, and now we’ll lean into a new visual identity.

“We’ll be positioning ourselves in the market with our ‘Life’s in Store’ brand platform, showcasing Calgary Co-op’s commitment to providing life’s essentials, as well as a lifetime of benefits, rewards and savings for our members,” continued Keelor. “More than ever, we are committed to local, exceptional in-store experiences, and an increased investment in the community.”

In conjunction with the rebrand, the co-op will roll out new technology for its members later in 2023, including a new member-facing app offering instant rewards and benefits, a new modernized membership program, better transparency to patronage earnings and enhancements to the ways that members can save.

“Just like the city we call home, we are continuing to evolve how we serve our community to provide our best to our members,” added Keelor. By listening intently to our team members and members, we have set a confident path forward for our cooperative. We will continue to be a strong community pillar, and we’ll keep giving back in meaningful ways, by engaging with local companies and producers, and bringing our very best to our members every day.”

The new logo was developed by Calgary-based advertising agency C&B, which also developed the logos for Calgary Co-op’s private brands, Cal & Gary’s and Founders & Farmers.

Owned by members, Calgary Co-op is one of the largest retail cooperatives in North America. Locations in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, High River, Okotoks and Strathmore include food centers; pharmacies; gas stations; car washes; commercial cardlocks; home health care centers; wine, spirits and beer locations; and cannabis, along with the acquisition of Community Natural Food stores and Beacon Pharmacies.

With more than 440,000 members, 3,850 employees and annual sales of CAD $1.2 billion, Calgary Co-op owns more than CAD $650 million in assets, which includes more than 2 million square feet of developed retail space, servicing and managing more than 230 tenants, and nearly 40 acres of land, with opportunity for future development.