Calgary Co-Op Reports Net Earnings of $16.7M for FY 2023 Amid Inflationary Pressures

Calgary Co-operative Association Ltd. reported net earnings of CAD $16.7 million for fiscal 2023, down from CAD $38.7 million in the prior year.

The co-operative said the change was due to inflationary pressures on operating costs and sales and margins in its liquor and food lines of business.

Sales came to CAD $1.3 billion for the year ending on Oct. 28, up from CAD $1.28 billion in 2022.

Calgary Co-op held its annual generation meeting Thursday (April 11) to share its financial results for 2023, annual report and results of the 2023 director election.

Three directors have been elected to the board to serve a three-year term: Dominique Gregoire, Miranda Keating-Erickson and Brad Krizan.

The 2024-2025 Calgary Co-op board of directors, including its new members, consists of nine directors: Brad Krizan, board chair; Ken White, vice-chair; Victoria E. Bradbury, Elliot Bridgewater, Mike Dalton, Dominique Gregoire, Miranda Keating-Erickson, Gael MacLeod and Bryan Walton.

The board approved the payment of patronage returns in the amount of CAD $21.2 million in 2023. The portion of the patronage returns paid in cash was CAD $17.7 million with CAD $3.5 million paid in shares.

Calgary Co-op members earned six cents per liter on fuel purchases, 3% on pharmacy and home health care, and 1% on all eligible purchases at food centers, Wine, Spirits, Beer, convenience stores, and cannabis locations.

“Our 400,000 members and our 3,850 team members are at the heart of everything we do at Calgary Co-op,” Ken Keelor, CEO of Calgary Co-op, said in a release. “We would like to thank our members for their continued loyalty to our co-operative and for helping to make it the best it can be. In 2023, we continued to grow our lines of business, provided our members with additional ways to shop, save and earn, events, and opportunities for our members to support the communities we serve.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Canadian Grocer.