Café Valley 7Up Cake Bites

Café Valley 7Up Cake Bites

Café Valley 7Up Cake Bites

Responding to the growing demand for its products and increased consumer interest in a wide variety of uniquely flavored baked goods, ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley has teamed with 7Up on bite-sized cakes featuring the taste of the iconic lemon-lime soda brand. Suitable as an on-the-go dessert or snack, the light, moist and tangy treats join a lineup of cake-bite varieties incorporating the flavors of popular sodas. A 12-count package retails for a suggested price range of $3.99-4.99.

