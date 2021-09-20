Begun seven years ago in a home kitchen, handcrafted Buttermints are made from pure cane sugar, blue agave and water, and flavored with real essential oils. Alongside the familiar best-selling original and cinnamon flavors, the melt-in-your-mouth candies now also come in peppermint, cranberry orange, spiced eggnog, cinnamon and lemon cream flavors, among other creative and holiday varieties, with more options slated to be released throughout the year. Each 4-ounce bag retails for a suggested $11.99.