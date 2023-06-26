Bumble Bee Seafoods Tuna Products

Bumble Bee Seafoods is continuing to expand its award-winning line of canned, pouched and kit-based tuna products with several additions to retail store shelves. The SKUs include 5-ounce cans of Bumble Bee Prime Yellowfin in Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Lemon & Pepper, Balsamic & Herb, and Basil Pesto & Roasted Garlic flavors, retailing for a suggested $2.99; 3.5-ounce Bumble Bee Snack on the Run! Tuna Salad & Crackers Kit in Ranch flavor, retailing for a suggested $2.29; 2.5-ounce Bumble Bee Pouched Wild-Caught Tuna in Teriyaki flavor, with MSC-certified tuna, retailing for a suggested $1.29; Bumble Bee Pouched Wild-Caught Light Tuna in Water in a 7.5-ounce 3-pack format, retailing for a suggested $3.49; and 5-ounce Low-Sodium Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore Cans, retailing for a suggested $2.69. These most recent additions complement several items that Bumble Bee introduced in 2022, among them Bumble Bee Wild-Caught Tuna Pouches in Applewood Smoke and Mediterranean Herbs & Spices flavors, and Bumble Bee Quick Catch Tuna Bowls in Southwest, Mediterranean and Teriyaki varieties.