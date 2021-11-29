Iconic category leader Bumble Bee Seafoods is evolving its Bumble Bee Prime product line, formerly known as Prime Fillet. The updated high-quality Prime product line encompasses both canned tuna and salmon products, joined by an innovative on-the-go snack kit. Designed to provide a portable lunch or snack anywhere, the convenience-oriented Protein on the Run snack kits come in three flavor-infused varieties -- Zesty Lemon, Black Pepper and Mild Jalapeno -- and feature wild-caught tuna. Each kit offers a 2.7-ounce can of tuna in premium olive oil with an easy-peel lid, savory Partners artisanal crackers, a handy utensil, and a sweet caramel treat to finish the meal, all in a convenient, easily recyclable pop-open box. Each kit delivers 16-17 grams of high-quality protein. Meanwhile, the rest of the line now boasts a sleek look created to better align with the hand-selected premium seafood within the can. Prime Solid White Albacore in Water features wild-caught premium tuna with just two other simple ingredients, water and sea salt, while Prime Solid White Albacore in Olive Oil combines the benefits of albacore with the goodness of olive oil. Both of these products offer 30-32 grams of protein per serving. The complete Prime canned product line also includes Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water (Low Sodium), Tonno Yellowfin Solid Light Tuna in Olive Oil, and Atlantic Skinless & Boneless Salmon in Water. The suggested retail price for Bumble Bee Prime canned products and for the Protein on the Run kit is $2.99.