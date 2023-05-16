Building the Perfect Produce Department

PG: How does signage help entice shoppers to choose certain produce items, and how should signage be deployed in the produce department for maximum effect?

DW: I’m a fan of price impression on seasonal items immediately upon entering the store/department. Regardless of the socioeconomic level of your shopper, setting a tone of value drives more sales. It’s good to find a half-dozen items that you’re really proud about the price [of] and make a statement with it. In fact, sometimes, with too many large pricing signs, you lose value on the ones that matter the most. At the same time, make sure you’re getting credit for those items with which you’re driving excitement and volume.

Given that 12% of produce sold at retail in the U.S. is organic, I’m a fan of very clear and easy-to-read and -identify organic signing. The USDA Organic label is well known and sends quality cues about the produce overall, even to the nonorganic shopper.

PG: How does seasonality play into produce presentations, and how should retailers use it?

DW: In some ways, it’s obvious to have apples in the fall, berries at Easter and corn on the 4th of July. That being said, produce is one of the easiest places to make a statement in the store. Produce tends to be the first thing shoppers see and therefore sets the tone. Seasonal floral is a great way to open, and it doesn’t even need to be big floral displays. Even for “nonfloral” stores, I suggest red roses for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day to set the environment of the store. Small floral sets can be used year-round, with seasonal colors as an important enhancement.

I tend to also think of seasonality from a grower’s perspective. When a crop is in season, it tends to be at its best quality and at its best price. Driving price impression isn’t only about making the shopper “feel” the season. It’s also about leaning heavily on volume items when they’re at their best. For example, citrus is at its best quality and value in January, while apples are in October and watermelons are in July.

PG: How should particular fruits and vegetables be arranged/displayed for

maximum appeal?

DW: Longtime produce gurus always teach to color stripe, and I’m no exception. Strong color breaks, instead of large blocks of single colors, make a wet wall or side counters visually pop from afar. I take particular note of a produce department from a macro level when I walk into the department. I look at the sight lines, color breaks, price impression, seasonal statements and quality cues.

With an increase in packaged produce, I also think about how a store can use “naked” or unpackaged products for prominent displays, to build on the quality impression.

Spend time thinking about the daily sales of each item. Too small a carrying capacity, and your associates will be stocking too frequently in the day and you’ll have unnecessary out-of-stocks. Too large, and you’ll see the product sit too long, risking poor quality or excessive labor requirements to cull the display.

PG: What kind of results can retailers using optimal produce presentation practices expect, and why?

DW: We should always measure our sales versus the rest of market; that is to say, am I growing faster than my competitors? I’m passionate about evaluating this, as it tells you how your shoppers view your value proposition versus your competitors. Displays, along with assortment, pricing and overall quality, are critical in taking market share. Done right, your produce presentation will help improve and highlight your assortment, pricing and quality.