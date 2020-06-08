Build a Perimeter That’s ‘Better for You’

During shelter-in-place restrictions, 50% of consumers reported that they were eating/cooking healthier foods more often, which opens up an opportunity for grocers to make the most of a “healthier food” mindset.

Datassential’s Menu Adoption Cycle highlights suggestions for exploring better-for-you options ranging from the novel (Inception) to the mainstream (Ubiquity). Let’s investigate some better-for-you foods and ingredients with versatile applications making an impact with consumers in search of healthy halos to build a better-for-you grocery perimeter.

1. Açai

MAC stage: Inception – International markets, global independents and fine dining. Trends start here and exemplify originality in flavor, preparation and presentation.

Hailing from Central and South America, these small bright-purple berries are the superstars of better-for-you foods. Açai has taken off on menus in smoothies, smoothie bowls and beverages. Consumed as juice, in smoothies or even as an inclusion in breakfast options, the fruit lends a healthy halo with a premium touch.

On nearly 3% of U.S. restaurant menus

Up 10% over the past four years

61% of consumers know it

34% have tried it

Menu Example: Blenders & Bowls — The Chilled Berry: açai, strawberries, bananas, apple juice blended and topped with hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries and local honey

2. Farro

MAC stage: Adoption – Ethnic aisle at supermarkets, casual independents, fast casual. Adoption-stage trends grow their base via lower price points and simpler prep methods. Still differentiated, these trends often feature premium and/or generally authentic ingredients.