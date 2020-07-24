Hyper-Local, Nutrient-Rich Food Poised for Huge Growth

Sensei Ag is currently piloting its high-tech indoor-farming techniques at Sensei Farms Lāna’i, in Hawaii, with the capacity to produce over 1 million pounds of food per year, all in less than an acre of space and with 90% less water than traditional farming. Now the Ag Tech company is ready for even more growth.

Formed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and physician and scientist Dr. David Agus, Sensei Ag has now appointed Sonia Lo CEO. Lo isn't new to the space, having formerly been CEO of another ag tech company leading a joint venture in Dubai to develop one of the world’s largest vertical farms.