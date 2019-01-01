Press enter to search
Close search

Bubba’s Montreal Chophouse Grain Free Snack Mix

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Bubba’s Montreal Chophouse Grain Free Snack Mix

Bubba’s Montreal Chophouse Grain Free Snack Mix

Paleo-friendly snack purveyor Bubba’s Fine Foods has introduced a grain-free snack mix whose flavor was inspired by the bold taste of Montreal steak seasoning – without the meat. Thin-sliced starchy saba green bananas are kettle-cooked until crispy, coated in zesty Montreal steak spices and nutrient-dense coconut oil, and then combined with protein-packed cashews and pecans. The resulting U.S.-made snack is Project Verified Non-GMO; Paleo-Certified, vegan and Kosher courtesy of Earth Kosher; gluten-, soy-and dairy-free; free of added sugars and artificial flavorings; and loaded with vitamins, minerals and gut-healthy prebiotics. Due to hit store shelves Sept. 1, Bubba’s Montreal Chophouse Grain Free Snack Mix retails for a suggested $4.99 per 4-ounce bag.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

O, That’s Good! Frozen Skillet Meals