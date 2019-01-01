Paleo-friendly snack purveyor Bubba’s Fine Foods has introduced a grain-free snack mix whose flavor was inspired by the bold taste of Montreal steak seasoning – without the meat. Thin-sliced starchy saba green bananas are kettle-cooked until crispy, coated in zesty Montreal steak spices and nutrient-dense coconut oil, and then combined with protein-packed cashews and pecans. The resulting U.S.-made snack is Project Verified Non-GMO; Paleo-Certified, vegan and Kosher courtesy of Earth Kosher; gluten-, soy-and dairy-free; free of added sugars and artificial flavorings; and loaded with vitamins, minerals and gut-healthy prebiotics. Due to hit store shelves Sept. 1, Bubba’s Montreal Chophouse Grain Free Snack Mix retails for a suggested $4.99 per 4-ounce bag.