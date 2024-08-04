Brothers All Natural Infused Fruit Crisps consist of sliced Fuji apples soaked in concentrated berry juice and then freeze-dried for a crispy, fruity flavor combination. Made from 100% fruit, with no additives, preservatives or artificial colorings, the better-for-you snack line comes in three intense flavor mashups: Fuji Apples infused with Raspberry, Blueberry or Strawberry. The crisps are available in a 0.85-ounce resealable bag – ideal for all-day snacking, as Brothers All Natural points out – at a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.99 per packet of any variety.