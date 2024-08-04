Brothers All Natural Infused Fruit Crisps

Freeze-dried apple slices are soaked in concentrated berry juice for intense fruity flavor
Brothers All Natural Infused Fruit Crisps Main Image

Brothers All Natural Infused Fruit Crisps consist of sliced Fuji apples soaked in concentrated berry juice and then freeze-dried for a crispy, fruity flavor combination. Made from 100% fruit, with no additives, preservatives or artificial colorings, the better-for-you snack line comes in three intense flavor mashups: Fuji Apples infused with Raspberry, Blueberry or Strawberry. The crisps are available in a 0.85-ounce resealable bag – ideal for all-day snacking, as Brothers All Natural points out – at a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.99 per packet of any variety.

