Brookshire Grocery Co. Establishes Scholarship Fund

Brookshire Grocery Co. has set up a scholarship fund that can provide assistance to students going to colleges and universities in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, the markets served by the food retailer.

The “Focus on the Future” scholarship program involves partnerships with more than 40 universities and colleges in those states. Brookshire said it will make a more than $1 million donation toward that higher-education assistance.

“We are very excited to launch a lasting program which will help thousands of students achieve their dreams for years to come,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We support our local communities and value education which is one of our top philanthropic efforts. So many families and individuals have been financially impacted by the pandemic. We are proud to be able to help those aspiring towards their dreams.”

This program is designed to reward students for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements. The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods “Focus on the Future” scholarship will provide tuition assistance to graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in fall 2021.

Requirements will vary by school, but the program intends to reward recipients based on financial need and leadership. The majority of the scholarships are established in perpetuity to be annual scholarships. Applicants can find a complete list of schools with the Focus on the Future scholarship program at Brookshires.com/scholarship.

Brookshire Grocery Co. is a regional family-owned grocery business operating more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, along with three distribution centers. Its banners include Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market. The company is No. 32 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.