From Ferrara Candy Co., Brach’s Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Hazelnuts features sweet, buttery whole hazelnuts twice coated in creamy milk chocolate. The brand is rolling out a reformulated, sustainable chocolate recipe across its entire collection of Double Dipped products, as well as many of its other chocolate products, collaborating for the first time in its history with a supplier of sustainable cocoa, Cocoa Horizons, to reformulate and enhance its milk and dark chocolate recipes. The revamped recipes feature an improved cocoa flavor, increased caramelization and creamy notes, along with a smoother mouth feel. Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Hazelnuts is one of the first products to include the updated recipe. Additionally, Brach’s has made the packaging across its chocolate portfolio to better stand out on shelf, changing to a vibrant purple background color with high-quality photos of the chocolates. A 4.25-ounce stand-up bag of Brach's Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Hazelnuts retails for a suggested price range of $2.69-$2.99.