America’s No. 1 candy corn brand, Brach’s is getting ahead of Spooky Season with a fresh take on the iconic tri-color treat: Fall Festival Candy Corn, which encompasses six unique flavors: Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, Lemonade Shake-Up, Strawberry Funnel Cake and Lemon-Lime Snowcone. The seasonal item offers a twist on familiar favorites, delivering flavors reminiscent of classic fall moments, making it a great choice for the 86% of Americans who enjoy participating in fall and Halloween-related activities. Brach’s Fall Festival Candy Corn can be purchased at major retailers nationwide this fall, at a suggested $2.79 per 11-ounce bag, with additional sizes available. In tandem with the seasonal product launch, Brach’s is giving candy corn fans the chance to become inaugural members of its Candy Corn Club during September and receive free year-round seasonal subscription boxes featuring candy corn, product innovations and exclusive swag. One hundred participants will be randomly selected to win free access to the club, while each entrant will receive a free 11-ounce bag of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn, limited to the first 5,000 claimants. Brach’s is a brand of Ferrara USA.