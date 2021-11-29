Advertisement
11/29/2021

Boxed Enters Rapid Delivery Market

Online wholesale retailer and e-commerce grocery platform to acquire New York’s MaxDelivery
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Boxed Enters Rapid Delivery Market
Through an acquisition of New York-based MaxDelivery, Boxed will expand its fast-delivery model to other parts of the country.

Online wholesale retailer Boxed is adding to its services with the acquisition of MaxDelivery, one of the first on-demand grocery delivery businesses in New York. The move allows Boxed, which built its business in selling bulk consumables and licensing e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, to expand its offerings and boost its rapid-delivery infrastructure.

Part of the appeal of MaxDelivery is its average high order value of about $100. Founded in 2004, the company also has a roster of full-time versus contract employees who have enhanced the company's reputation for consistent, quality service.

“This acquisition of MaxDelivery will mark our entry point into the rapidly growing fast-grocery delivery space, in addition to broadening our capabilities in micro dark-store fulfillment and fresh supply chain. Boxed customers have expressed how they value fresh groceries and we are excited to be able to deliver a more comprehensive product offering while benefiting from a complimentary business model with similarly high average order values as Boxed,” said Chieh Huang, co-founder and CEO of Boxed.

According to Huang, Boxed will roll out MaxDelivery’s model into more regions, using Boxed’s proprietary commerce technology to scale operations accordingly.

It’s been a year of change and growth for Boxed, which announced plans this past summer to become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Following an agreement with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., the company will be known as Boxed, Inc.

Also Worth Reading

You May Also Like

Advertisement