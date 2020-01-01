Bowery Farming Crispy Leaf Lettuce

Indoor farming company Bowery Farming’s latest leafy greens launch is Bowery Crispy Leaf Lettuce. Described by the company as “a reinvigorated version of iceberg lettuce that is refreshing and simple,” mild, versatile Crispy Leaf offers a bold green color and satisfying crunch. The locally grown, no-pesticides product, which goes from harvest to shelf in just a few days, will be available in the produce departments of more than 250 grocery stores and specialty markets in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut Tri-State Area and wider Mid-Atlantic region beginning this month, as well as through Bowery’s online partners, among them Amazon Fresh, Peapod and Hungryroot. Bowery’s largest product introduction since the company began in 2015, Crispy Green will be supported by a visually stimulating marketing program spanning digital and social media channels. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per 4.5-ounce package.