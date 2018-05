South African BOS iced tea is ready-to-drink and crafted exclusively with rooibos, a nutrient-dense plant that is rich in antioxidants, electrolytes and essential minerals. The naturally caffeine free tea is USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and vegan-friendly, and available in such flavors as Lemon, Peach, Berry, Green Rooibos & Yuzu (a Japanese citrus fruit) and Lime & Ginger. Each 12-ounce slim aluminum can retails for a suggested $1.99.