Book of Memories: Scenes from the 2018 Top Women in Grocery Awards

Then came the awards. During the evening gala, Kathy Russello, EVP of people systems and services at Retail Businesses Services – the service company of Ahold Delhaize USA – received the 2018 Trailblazer award, which annually honors a single executive whose leadership, vision and influence have helped break new ground for women in the retail food industry. Additionally, two women joined the Top Women in Grocery Hall of Fame – an extension of the Top Women in Grocery program that launched last year: Jill Griffin, president of Advantage Marketing Partners for Advantage Solutions, and Cathy Lord, VP corporate human resources, Albertsons. Following recognition of these three, the nearly 370 members of the Top Women in Grocery class of 2018 graced the stage to accept their awards.

And to cap off the gala and day's events altogether, all attendees were invited to the Hershey Dessert Party, which served up delicious chocolate desserts, drinks and dancing. The celebration brought to an end the most-attended Top Women in Grocery Awards ever – and one the industry will never forget.