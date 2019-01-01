Bonterra Organic Vineyards Canned Wine

Uniting two rising categories in U.S. wine — organically farmed grapes and canned wine — Bonterra Organic Vineyards has launched California’s first nationally available organically farmed wine in cans. The collection of 250-milliliter cans, which includes popular varietals Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, along with the recently released Young Red, meets the growing demand for organically sourced wines and eye-catching, convenient packaging. Released just in time for warmer weather, the cans offer both portability and portion control. A 4-pack retails for a suggested $19.99.