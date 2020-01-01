Bonterra Boxed Wine Collection

Billed as America’s first super-premium organically farmed wine available nationwide in the 1.5-liter bag-in-box (BIB) format, Bonterra’s inaugural collection of boxed wine arrives on the heels of the brand’s successful foray into canned wine, indicating its ongoing innovation in alternative packaging. The boxed wines are Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Rosé and a Red Blend, all retailing for a suggested $23 each. All three options offer the flavors of organically farmed grapes in a convenient, eco-friendly package that’s recyclable and printed with soy ink. Suitable for either outdoor or in-home occasions, the wines also remain crisp and fresh for up to 30 days after opening, according to Bonterra.