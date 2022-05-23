The No. 1 premium preserves brand in the United States, Bonne Maman, has now debuted Bonne Maman Fruit Spreads, adding a more-fruit, less-sugar option to its collection of preserves, curds, herbal teas and gift boxes. The kosher, gluten-free line’s six guilt-free flavors are Red Fruit, Cherry, Apricot, Orange, Strawberry and Blueberry, each featuring visible pieces of fruit among other premium natural ingredients. Providing Bonne Maman’s classic sweet flavor, the smooth-textured spreads – appropriate for topping yogurt, scones, toast and more – contain 38% less sugar and 28%-34% more fruit than the brand’s preserves. The suggested retail price is $6.99 per 11.8-ounce jar.