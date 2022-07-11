Blue Yonder Appoints New CEO

Blue Yonder, the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based software and omnichannel commerce fulfillment company, has a new leader. Not long after Blue Yonder was acquired by tech giant Panasonic Corp., the company has named Duncan Angove as its CEO.

He succeeds Mark Morgan, who served as interim CEO following the February 2022 departure of Girish Rishi. Angove will leverage his 25-year tech background, including senior executive roles at Infor, Oracle and Retek, to lead Blue Yonder into its next phase of growth.

At cloud applications company Infor, Angove helped the company attract more than 60 million subscribers and guided it through a successful sale to Koch Industries. Most recently, he was co-founder and managing partner of Arcspring, a tech-focused private equity firm built by technology operators.

“We recognize the opportunity that Blue Yonder brings to Panasonic Connect’s growth as evidenced by our preparations for a stock exchange listing,” said Yasu Higuchi, CEO of Panasonic Connect and chair of Blue Yonder’s board of directors. “After careful consideration, we’re confident that Duncan’s proven track record growing companies such as Infor, Oracle and Retek, as well as his supply chain experience and working with customers, makes him the right leader to take Blue Yonder’s growth and innovation to the next level. We want to thank Mark Morgan for his effective leadership over the past five months while serving as interim CEO and for his many contributions to the company.”

Angove noted that Blue Yonder is well positioned for further innovation, as the company recently grew to more than $1.1 billion in annual revenue. “The supply chain is at the forefront of every organization’s C-level conversation and has never been more important. Having spent years in every part of the supply chain and the retail industry, I look forward to working with the collective team to lead us into what’s next for the future of supply chain and omnichannel fulfillment,” the new CEO remarked.

According to company information, Blue Yonder works with more 3,000 global customers, including 68 of the top 100 retailers, 70 of the top 100 CPGs and 11 of the top 15 third-party logistics companies. Panasonic acquired Blue Yonder in 2021 for $7.1 billion and announced earlier this year that it plans to pursue an IPO for its supply chain management business that includes Blue Yonder and other Panasonic Connect businesses.