Blue Apron Strikes Deal With Verizon

Expanding its third-party partnerships, Blue Apron has launched Blue Apron Plus, a new savings program exclusively on Verizon’s +play platform. The platform was built by the communications provider for its customers to shop for, manage and save on their favorite subscriptions, all in one place. Blue Apron is the first and only meal kit provider on the +play platform to date.

The new Blue Apron Plus program gives customers access to exclusive savings on meal kit subscriptions, including 35% off their first five eligible meal kit orders, and then 15% off each eligible order after that. For a limited time, Verizon customers can get three months of Blue Apron Plus free. After the promotional period, Blue Apron Plus is $4.99 per month.

[Read more: “Blue Apron Does Brunch”]

“We’re thrilled to have Blue Apron as a +play partner, giving Verizon customers access to its amazing services and offerings through our platform,” said Erin McPherson, chief content officer of New York-based Verizon Consumer Group. “With hundreds of content and subscription services available in the marketplace, customers find themselves challenged to keep up with new services, get attractive promotions, and manage and track what they’re already signed up for. +play is the solution to these pain points.”

“As one of the leaders in the meal kit industry, we are proud to bring Blue Apron’s culinary expertise exclusively to Verizon customers around the country,” added Amber Minson, chief revenue officer at New York-based Blue Apron. “The partnership will allow us to tap into a new and engaged customer base while providing them with up to $525 in annual savings on incredible recipes with fresh, unique ingredients.”

Blue Apron continues to strategize as pandemic-related demand for its meal kits cools off. Its customers fell by 7.7% in its third quarter. In October, the decade-year-old company partnered with Amazon to make its meal kits available in the Amazon store, without a subscription. More recently, Blue Apron filed an at-the-market equity offering program. The company will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on March 16.