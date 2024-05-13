Birch Benders Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix

Best known for its just-add-water pancake and waffle mixes, which are top sellers in the natural channel, Hometown Food Co. brand Birch Benders has now introduced Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix. Made with just five premium organic ingredients – organic cane sugar, organic wheat flour, organic cocoa powder, salt and organic natural flavor, the product allows mindful home bakers to create 16 rich, fudgy brownies per package. According to Birch Benders, the product is the first organic brownie mix to feature a clean ingredient list. Birch Benders Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix is available nationwide at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $4.68 per 13.4-ounce resealable package. 

