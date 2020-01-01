Family-owned Bigelow Tea has introduced Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion, a light, refreshing product line available in five on-trend flavors: Watermelon Cucumber Mint, Blackberry Raspberry Hibiscus, Cranberry Lime Honeysuckle, Blueberry Citrus Basil and Strawberry Lemon Orange Blossom. Each unique variety is specially formulated using real fruit-and-herbal combinations. Marketed as a healthy alternative to sugary drinks, Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion has zero calories, is free of caffeine and contains no artificial ingredients. The gluten-free, non-GMO tea can be enjoyed by the glass or on the go in a reusable water bottle: Consumers just infuse a tea bag in cold water, squeeze the bag and stir, or leave it in for more flavor. An eco-friendly box of 18 individually wrapped tea bags retails for a suggested $3.99.