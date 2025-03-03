Healthy chickpea snack pioneer Biena is expanding its portfolio to include Biena Crispy Edamame, a high-protein, plant-based snack made with 100% avocado oil – a first for the category. The crunchy soybean snack contains 12-13 grams of plant protein per serving — as much as two eggs, and more than nuts and meat snacks, according to Biena, which notes growing consumer demand for high-protein snacks. Crispy Edamame is also gluten-free, low-carb, and free from artificial ingredients. Available in three flavors – Himalayan Pink Salt, dairy-free Ranch and zesty Chili Lime – Crispy Edamame retails for a suggested $19.99 per 10 1.05-ounce single-serve packs of any variety via BienaSnacks.com and Amazon.com exclusively, and $5.69 for a 4.75-ounce bag of any flavor. The latter option starts shipping to retailers in March and will launch at Kroger stores in June.