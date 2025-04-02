The latest addition to Mondelēz brand belVita’s portfolio is the soft-baked belVita Energy Snack Bites line, which aims to deliver to help busy consumers recharge their mornings, addressing that gap between breakfast and lunch. Made with real fruit and seeds, the bites come in two flavors: Banana Dark Chocolate & Sunflower Seed, and Blueberry & Sunflower Seed. The Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher Certified snack offers 14 grams of whole grain per serving and is a good source of fiber, iron and B vitamins, as well as containing no high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. A convenient resealable 5-ounce bag of either variety of belVita Energy Snack Bites retails for a suggested $4.49.