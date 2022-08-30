Bella Sun Luci Salad Dressings

Certified woman-owned Mooney Farms has augmented its flagship Bella Sun Luci line with salad dressings featuring 100% olive oil. Launching initially in the Los Angeles area at Gelson's, Pavilions andBristol Farms stores, the dressings come in three robust varieties: authentic Balsamic Vinaigrette, with sweet and fragrant aged balsamic vinegar; Tuscan-style Sonoma Vinaigrette, rich with garlic and sun-dried tomatoes; and gourmet California Vinaigrette, with sweet oranges and wildflower honey. Each dressing features Mooney Farms’ own California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, cold-pressed from Arbequina olives and selected especially for the product line from the family estate grove. Other ingredients in the dressings include vinegar, orange peel and honey, all blended with a combination of spices and herbs. A 12-fluid-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99. The Bella Sun Luci line also includes premium California-grown and Mediterranean-inspired foods created from authentic family recipes.