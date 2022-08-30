Baby and toddler food manufacturer Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. has reimagined a classic veggie that’s been a staple in puréed baby food for decades as a snack aimed at toddlers and older kids. Beech-Nut Crispeas consists of puffed pea mini-sticks that are gluten- and grain-free, as well as non-GMO. Not only is the first ingredient a vegetable, but the product also doesn’t contain any added sweeteners, artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. Available in two flavors, Original and Cheese, in 1.4-ounce bags, Beech-Nut Crispeas can be purchased on Amazon and will soon debut on store shelves, where the snack will retail for a suggested $3.49 per 1.4-ounce pack of either variety. Beech-Nut’s snack portfolio also includes Mini-Waffles with Hidden Veggies, Melties and Fruity Oat Bars.