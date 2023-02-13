Bazooka Push Pop Gummy Pop-its

The latest extension of Bazooka Candy Brands’ popular Push Pop line is Push Pop Gummy Pop-its, featuring unique cone-shaped gummies that are dispensed from an innovative container. The interactive refillable package features a clear inner tube that’s pulled up to reveal the eye-catching gummy candies and then pushed back down to reveal a single soft, squishy gummy. The product line comes in four fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast and Watermelon. Push Pop Gummy Pop-its joins the roster of leading-edge products that Bazooka Candy Brands has launched in recent years: Push Pop Gummy Roll and Juicy Drop Gummy Dip ’N Stix. A 2-ounce package retails for a suggested $2.48. Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Cos. Inc.