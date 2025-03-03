Bazooka Brands’ latest innovation is Baby Bottle Pop Twisters, a multi-textured candy offering three dimensions of flavor in every bite. Featuring a light and crunchy outer shell, a sweet and chewy center, and a pop of sour powder at the core, the product is a variation on the brand’s Baby Bottle Pop, taking inspiration from the iconic offering’s signature bottle shape and dipping powder. Further, the unique baby bottle packaging boasts an easy-to-close lock top, making it ideal for twisting, flipping and shaking on the go. Retailing for a suggested $2.46 per 2.7-ounce package, Baby Bottle Pop Twisters comes in four fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon and Berry Blast. Getting in on the fun, NBA all-star, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard and self-described candy fanatic Donovan “Spida” Mitchell will serve as the product’s official ambassador, a position whose duties include starring in a TV commercial set to debut nationally this April.