Barritt’s Mixers

Barritt’s, a brand of family-owned Bermudian company Barritt’s Beverages International Ltd, is marking 150 years of its signature ginger beer with the launch of a mixer line, along with a brand redesign inspired by Bermuda’s iconic pastel-colored houses. Created for cocktail fans, the mixers consist of Original Ginger Beer, made with the brand’s time-honored recipe; Sugar-Free Ginger Beer, targeting health-conscious consumers; vibrant, tangy Sparkling Grapefruit Soda; crisp, refreshing Tonic Water; and clean, bubbly Club Soda. A 4-pack containing 7.5-ounce cans of any variety retails for suggested $4.99. As well as an updated color scheme, Barritt’s packaging now features on-pack recipes to help consumers concoct the perfect cocktail at home. Also in tandem with the mixer line introduction, the brand has relaunched its website with fresh visuals, premium cocktail recipes, a company history and more.