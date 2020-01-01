Barnana Plantain Tortilla Chips

Barnana, a pioneer in the natural food space for its unique upcycled banana- and plantain-based snacks, has now launched Plantain Tortilla Chips in Himalayan Pink Salt and Lime & Sea Salt flavors. The chips are the first tortilla-style chip made from plantains instead of corn, which results in a more delicate flavor that can be eaten straight from the bag or paired with guacamole, salsas or dips. Each bag contains golden-brown triangular chips made from seasoned ground plantains cooked in 100% avocado oil. The GMO-, grain- and gluten-free plant-based snack is made with premium recognizable ingredients, and contains 0 grams of sugar. Both flavors are available for a suggested $3.99 per 4-ounce bag. With the debut of the product line, Barnana is also getting a fresh look and logo designed by Brazilian graffiti artist and illustrator Speto.