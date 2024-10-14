Barilla Pesto Sauce Line Expansion

Famed pasta maker Barilla has expanded its line of popular Pesto sauces with three additional varieties. Available first and exclusively at Kroger starting this month, these latest artisanal Pesto flavors are Creamy Tomato, a smooth blend of sun-ripened tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses; Sweet and Spicy Pepper Pesto, a velvety mixture of freshly grated Italian cheeses, red peppers and chili peppers; and Vegan, a creamy option crafted from 100% Italian basil with no cheese, delivering vibrant flavor and a smooth texture. Each offers authentic Italian taste that complements a diverse array of dishes, including pasta, paninis, crostini, pizza, poultry and seafood, with no need to heat or cook. These pesto flavors will first be available exclusively at Kroger stores nationwide, with wider distribution at major retailers rolling out in 2025, for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per approximately 6-ounce jar. Barilla’s Pesto portfolio also includes Rustic Basil and Creamy Genovese.