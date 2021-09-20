Italian pasta maker Barilla has leveraged its more than 140 years of expertise to create pasta with one simple ingredient: chickpea flour. The resulting Barilla Chickpea Spaghetti provides delicious taste and always “al dente” texture, while providing a good source of protein and excellent source of fiber. Certified Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Project Verified, the product gives health-conscious pasta lovers a nutritious way to add variety to their meals, making a great foundation for, or addition to, a range of dishes. Barilla Chickpea Spaghetti has a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 8.8-ounce box, and will roll out to most major retailers nationwide and Amazon.com starting in October.