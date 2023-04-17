International pasta producer Barilla has added orzo to its lineup of chickpea and red lentil pastas. Made with just one ingredient and no additives like xanthan gum, the short-cut rice-shaped pasta contains 19 grams of plant-based protein per 3.5-ounce serving and is Certified Gluten-Free. Orzo can be used in both warm and cold dishes, including salads, bowls, soups, pastas and risottos. To coincide with the product’s April launch, Barilla America Executive Chef Lorenzo Boni has introduced a Chickpea Orzo Tabbouleh Salad recipe featuring a variety of herbal notes and fresh citrus flavors. Barilla Chickpea Orzo is now available at Kroger and Meijer, with more retailers to be added throughout the rest of the year. A 10-ounce box of Barilla Chickpea Orzo retails for a suggested $3.49.