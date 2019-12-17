Balducci's Store Now Home to Repeat Roses Shop

Repeat Roses, which bills itself as the world’s only zero-waste floral company, has opened its first retail experience shop and Blossom Bar within a Balducci’s store at 301 West 56th Street in New York City.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Repeat Roses and their founder, Jennifer Grove, to open a full floral retail experience in Balducci’s on 56th Street,” said Stephen Corradini, the grocer’s chief merchandising officer. “Repeat Roses’ commitment to sustainability, paired with their stunning floral designs, plus their signature Blossom Bar, offer our guests a truly unique and extraordinary experience.”

“Balducci’s is one of the finest gourmet retailers in America, and their store in Manhattan is the perfect spot to launch our first-ever retail experience,” added Grove.

Combining social impact with a luxury culture experience, New York-based Repeat Roses ensures that flowers are reused before they are composted and recycled. At Balducci’s customers can get fresh-cut flowers and designer bouquets, same-day delivery in Manhattan for all streets below 100th Street on all orders placed before 1 p.m., and zero-waste event floral design and signature flower repurposing services for private social events, weddings and corporate events.

Additionally, for $18, guests can book a seat at the Blossom Bar, now available seven days a week in the company’s Balducci’s shop, and take part in a 30-minute hands-on workshop led by professional floral designers. The bouquets created during these workshops go to hospitals, nursing homes and shelters to bring cheer those who need it most. Repeat Roses will also return to pick up the arrangements for composting, thereby closing the zero-waste loop.

Another signature service, Passports Floral Subscriptions, is also available at Repeat Roses at Balducci’s. Each week, the delivery service offers a different style of flowers that are recovered for eco-responsible disposal. After subscribers have enjoyed the flowers for a week, Repeat Roses replaces them with a new seasonal Passports style. Any viable blooms will be donated to one of the company’s partner community organizations to be enjoyed for a few more days before they’re collected for composting and recycling. Bouquets are available in small, medium and large, with prices starting $180 per month.

Bethesda, Md.-based Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market has 10 stores located in New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia. Sister chain Kings Food Markets, based in Parsippany, N.J., has 25 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.