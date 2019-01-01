Baked & Saucy Oven-Baked Dog Food

I and Love and You's new Baked & Saucy line of dog food is oven-baked in small batches with farm-raised meats as the first ingredient. It features real non-GMO produce and protein, is grain-free and is made with probiotics for added digestion support. Coated in savory bone broth, Baked & Saucy dog food can be served dry as an oven-baked meal or wet as a saucy bone broth gravy. Available in two flavors – Chicken + Sweet Potatoes and Beef + Sweet Potatoes – Baked & Saucy has been holistic veterinarian-approved and includes the optimal combination of whole-food nutrition, freshness and premium ingredients. Made with wholesome, real ingredients like chicken, peas, sweet potatoes and more, these two products offer pups meal staples that are loaded with vitamins and probiotics for added nutrition support. Suitable for all ages, breeds and sizes, Baked & Saucy retails for a suggested $14.99 per 4-pound bag, $34.99 for a 10.25-pound bag, and $64.99 per 21-pound bag.