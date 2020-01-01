Bahlsen Baileys Irish Cream Cookies

Family-run Bahlsen has joined forces with Baileys to infuse the German cookie maker’s confections with the flavor of the famous Irish liqueur, an established dessert pairing now available in one indulgent treat. The limited-edition cookies come in two varieties: Choco Leibniz Baileys, containing less than 1% alcohol and offering a crunchy butter biscuit coated in a layer of milk chocolate with a touch of Baileys Original Irish Cream-flavored filling, and no-alcohol First Class Baileys, featuring a Baileys cream filling sandwiched between crispy wafers and topped with milk chocolate that has a taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream. The average suggested retail price per approximately 4-ounce box of either cookie variety is $4.49, but pricing is under the sole discretion of the individual retailer. The product will be sold in stores until the end of the year.