The latest item from Back to Nature, Back to Nature Lower Sugar Granola contains just 1 gram of sugar per serving -- 80% less than regular sweetened granola. The product line comes in flavors: Cinnamon Pecan, containing coconut, pumpkin seeds, pecans, walnuts and almonds; Vanilla Coconut, with walnuts, coconut, seeds and almonds; and Dark Chocolate, featuring walnuts, coconut, seeds and almonds. Back to Nature suggests using the granola as a topping on fruit, ice cream and yogurt, or even enjoying it straight out of the bag. Each variety is non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and kosher, and retails for a suggested $6.99 per 8-ounce package.