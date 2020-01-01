Press enter to search
Close search

Aura Cacia Spray Hand Sanitizers

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Aura Cacia Spray Hand Sanitizers

Aura Cacia Spray Hand Sanitizers

Formulated in compliance with CDC regulations and FDA standards, Aura Cacia’s range of Spray Hand Sanitizers provide an on-the-go option when there isn’t immediate access to soap and water. The sanitizers effectively kill 99.9% of common germs and don’t contain methanol. Each bottle is formulated with no synthetic fragrances or colors, instead featuring 80% alcohol content to effectively disinfect, glycerin to prevent hands from drying out, and 100% pure essential oils in three varieties: Lavender, Tea Tree Citrus and Unscented. The suggested retail price per 2-fluid-ounce bottle is $3.99.

 

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

RightRice Holiday Flavors

RightRice Holiday Flavors