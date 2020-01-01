Aura Cacia Spray Hand Sanitizers

Formulated in compliance with CDC regulations and FDA standards, Aura Cacia’s range of Spray Hand Sanitizers provide an on-the-go option when there isn’t immediate access to soap and water. The sanitizers effectively kill 99.9% of common germs and don’t contain methanol. Each bottle is formulated with no synthetic fragrances or colors, instead featuring 80% alcohol content to effectively disinfect, glycerin to prevent hands from drying out, and 100% pure essential oils in three varieties: Lavender, Tea Tree Citrus and Unscented. The suggested retail price per 2-fluid-ounce bottle is $3.99.