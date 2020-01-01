Atkins New Product Innovations

Partner with the leader for category growth in nutritional snacking and weight loss. Coming soon — Keto friendly Iced Coffee Protein Shakes. Available in Café Au Lait and Vanilla Latte, these gluten free shakes have as much caffeine as a cup of coffee! Made with high quality protein, our new iced coffee shakes have 15g of protein, 3-4g of net carbs, 1g of sugar and 5g of fiber and are available in 11 fl oz 4-packs. With coffee RTD’s growing in the market this exciting innovation will help drive incremental sales.

And our innovation doesn’t stop there! New rich and creamy dessert bars offer a true dessert experience that keeps your net carbs and sugar in check. Rich in fiber with 3g net carbs and 1g sugar these keto friendly, naturally flavored treats are available in Strawberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Caramel Fudge and Lemon Tart. These bars offer a unique texture with a rich and creamy burst of flavor on the outside combined with a subtle delicious crispiness on the inside. These new bars will drive category growth with consumer testing indicating at least 74% incremental purchase intent among Atkins users.