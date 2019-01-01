Atkins Endulge® Peppermint Patties

Atkins Endulge® treats are perfect for your low carb lifestyle. These delicious treats will satisfy your sweet cravings without all of the added sugar.

Treat yourself to this refreshing peppermint pattie indulgence with 2g net carbs and 1g of sugar. The cool peppermint wrapped in a decadent dark chocolate flavored coating will satisfy your candy craving without any added sugar! The peppermint patties are rich in fiber and don’t include any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This Atkins Endulge treat will quickly become your guiltless pleasure!