Say hello to Filippo Berio’s Arrabbiata – this year’s Editor’s Pick winner! Arrabbiata, which translates to "angry" sauce, is a spicy Roman recipe originating from the Lazio region of Italy. Crafted with time-honored recipes, the Arrabbiata leads with 100% Italian tomatoes, Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil and chili pepper to provide a generous dose of heat for those with more daring palates. Featuring fresh, clean, non-GMO ingredients, this sauce is gluten- and lactose-free, and contains no added sugar, artificial ingredients or flavorings.

Filippo Berio believes that true Italian flavor comes from time and care. Our premium pasta sauce line, including our Arrabbiata, is a testament to this philosophy. Each recipe undergoes a two-stage cooking process, where vegetables are gently cooked before meeting sun-ripened Italian tomatoes, to ensure every ingredient retains its distinct, robust character. Once this process is complete, a touch of our signature high-quality EVOO is added to pull all the mouthwatering flavors together. The result? Authentic, delicious sauces that bring a taste of Italy straight to your kitchen.



We can’t wait for you to discover the authentic Italian flavor of our award-winning Arrabbiata pasta sauce. To add a bit of spice to your life, give it a try today!