Arlow Low-Alcohol Wines

Created by Surely Wines, Arlow has officially launched its line of low-alcohol and low-calorie wines in response to growing consumer demand for more mindful beverage options. Offering a full flavor experience without compromise – or a hangover the next day – Arlow wines have a 6.5% ABV, providing a flavor – a significantly reduced alcohol content compared with full-strength wine – and contain 70 calories per glass, significantly lower than the average glass of wine, which can range from 120 to 150 calories. Arlow’s inaugural collection features a diverse range of varietals, among them Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and Cabernet Sauvignon, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail and showcasing bright fruit flavors, balanced acidity, and smooth finishes. Unlike many low-alcohol alternatives, the wines are made exclusively from California-grown grapes, are low in sulfites, and free from artificial additives, sweeteners and concentrates. The brand also displays ingredients and health details on bottles via a nutrition fact panel. Available online and at select retailers later this year, Arlow is offering each 750-milliliter bottle for $22.