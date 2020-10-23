Another Digital Grocer Launches in California

A digital grocer that purports to reinvent the supermarket model with local delivery of products from local suppliers and farms has launched in California.

Buffalo Market says it is the nation's first hyper local mission-driven digital grocer. The company says it is not focused on speed, but rather "the ultimate needs of consumers, quality products, and predictability."

"Buffalo Market's mission is to fundamentally transform the American grocery by focusing on freshness," says Buffalo Market CEO Adam Olejniczak. "Improving existing grocery store models by focusing on farm freshness may sound like it increases costs, but it actually does the opposite."

Buffalo Market says it receives product around 2 a.m. each morning, and delivers it to customers later that same morning. This results in extremely fresh produce, lower costs and better value for all involved, the company says.

Another aspect of Buffalo Market's value proposition is reducing food waste. The grocer asks customers to order one day ahead of time, which allows Buffalo Market to "drive its waste to near zero," passing the savings on to customers and increasing freshness. This allows Buffalo Market to know exactly how much food to order from local sources daily, reducing waste. This not only emphasizes local production, but creates a need to buy locally grown, the company says.

"Buffalo Market offers grocery store delivery in California. We specialize in organic and premium groceries at lower pricing than traditional supermarkets," reads a company statement on www.buffalomarket.com. "From organic eggs, vegetables, juice, keto foods, we have your favorite local and California brands. Whether you're on paleo, keto, or any other diet, making sure you get healthy foods is our mission. Let us meet your organic grocery delivery needs."

Buffalo Market joins GrubMarket and other farm-to-kitchen digital grocers trying to get a piece of the grocery e-commerce pie as more consumers than ever before shop online for food.