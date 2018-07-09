Another Amazon Go Rival Pops Up in San Francisco

Just weeks after the debut of what is claimed to be the first true rival of Amazon's cashierless convenience format, another contender has emerged in San Francisco.

Standard Market, powered by San Francisco-based artificial-intelligence company Standard Cognition, employs similar technology to that which creates Amazon Go's "just walk out" experience. Using a system of cameras and other technology, the proof-of-concept store allows consumers to shop and pay without scanning or stopping to check out. It correctly matches items to the right shopper and detects when a shopper returns an item to a shelf or inserts it in a bag or pocket – no scanning required.

In development since 2016, the same year that Amazon Go was first announced, the technology is said to be the first solution of its kind available to any retailer, "radically improving the customer experience, reducing costs and opening new revenue streams." Patrons now shop the store through the Standard Checkout mobile app, which is both iOS- and Android-compatible, but later in the year, shoppers will be able to shop without the app and pay via cash or credit card.

Standard’s system offers several benefits over other autonomous checkout platforms: