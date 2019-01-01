Featuring Angelic Bakehouse’s unique Sprouted and Fresh Pressed whole grains, the brand’s sweet and savory 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps provide, per serving, twice the protein, three times the fiber and nearly 50 percent fewer net carbs than the leading dipping chip. Made with premium ingredients, the crisps are egg-, nut-, dairy-, soy- and sesame seed-free, as well as free of seven of the top eight allergens, excluding wheat; non-GMO; kosher; and vegan Further, the line consists of four bold unexpected, flavor pairings with sweet or savory profiles: Beet Savory Crisps with Pickled Sweet Onion, Sweet Potato Savory Crisps with Harissa & Green Chile, Savory Crisps with Fig & Tarragon Vinaigrette, and Blueberry Sweet Crisps with Zesty Lemon. Slated for grocers’ deli sections, Angelic Bakehouse 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps retails for a suggested $4.49 per 5-ounce bag.